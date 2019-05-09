Man, 59, arrested for stealing cattle from farmer

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Richmond Police District have been investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Fairy Hill, near Kyogle.

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Richmond Police District have been investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Fairy Hill, near Kyogle.

A MAN has been arrested for stealing cattle after a two-month investigation by the Richmond Police District's rural crime prevention team.

Three head of cattle were stolen from a property on O'Connors Rd, Fairy Hill, near Kyogle, between March 7 and 8.

The owner of the cattle was able to assist police in their investigation as his cattle were clearly identified with his firebrand.

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Richmond Police District have been investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Fairy Hill, near Kyogle.

The owner's NLIS and stock management tags were removed, and police will allege they were replaced with identifiers registered to the offender.

On Wednesday, rural crime investigators from Casino charged a 59-year-old Fairy Hill man with stealing cattle.

This offence holds a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Richmond Police District have been investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Fairy Hill, near Kyogle.

State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the arrest showed how important it was for farmers to know their stock, identify their losses and report thefts in a timely manner.

"The Rural Crime Investigators throughout the state, and in this case the Richmond Police District, are 110 per cent committed to disrupting rural crimes offenders and making them accountable for their actions," he said.

"We encourage landholders to report all crimes, from trespassing to stock theft, as soon as possible to their local police station.

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Richmond Police District have been investigating the theft of cattle from a property at Fairy Hill, near Kyogle.

"Early reporting of crimes increases the opportunity to get a positive outcome."

The cattle have been seized and returned to their owner.

If you have any information about rural crimes in your area, please contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000 or your local police station.