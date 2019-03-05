Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

The offending involved a boy, aged 8 and a girl aged 11. The pair were siblings and lived with their parents two houses down from their abuser.

The offending involved a boy, aged 8 and a girl aged 11. The pair were siblings and lived with their parents two houses down from their abuser. Imgorthand

LAWYERS representing a Gladstone man accused of performing "disgusting" sex acts to his neighbour's children have withdrawn from the case.

The Gladstone man appeared in the District Court of Gladstone on Tuesday represented by defence barrister Tom Polley, acting on behalf of Kenny and Partners law firm.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, pleaded guilty to several charges including rape, seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 as a carer, four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 as a carer and maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

Judge Michael Burnett was about to deliver his verdict after hearing the opposing prosecution and defence submissions, when the man decided he didn't agree with one aspect of the facts.

The man told Mr Polley he did not agree with allegations he threatened to hurt the children if they did not perform the sex acts.

After a short adjournment, Mr Polley requested to withdraw from the case for "ethical reasons".

The man told Judge Burnett he wanted to seek fresh advice.

Although he was previously out in the community on bail for the charges, Judge Burnett remanded the man in custody until the next District Court sittings in Gladstone.

Crown Prosecutor Jacqueline Ball told the court the man's offending occurred between May 2013 and June 2014.

The offending involved a boy, aged 8, and a girl, aged 11. The pair were siblings and lived with their parents two houses down from their abuser.

Ms Ball told the court the man gained the trust of parents over a period of time before he was trusted to care for the children occasionally.

The parents would also take the children to regularly visit the man.

The court was told the offending happened "almost every time" the kids were in the man's care.

The court was told the man maintained a sexual relationship with the young girl and also took several photographs of her during the offending.

Ms Ball told the court on occasions the man encouraged the boy to join in on the abuse of his sister.

Ms Ball said on several occasions over the 13 months of offending he engaged in several sexual acts with both children.

She said on one occasion the man took the children to the park and followed the girl into a public toilet where a sexual assault occurred.

The court was told the man was bribing the children with takeaway food and shopping trips.

During the final assault the man allegedly asked the boy to engage in a sex act with his sister. The pair refused and ran home.

The father of the children confronted the man, who denied the allegations. He was the subject of a short police investigation in 2014.

The investigation reopened in 2017 and a police search warrant at his Gladstone home turned up the photographs depicting several of the sex acts.

The court was told the man had two children and was separated from their mother.

Mr Polley said it was the only relationship his client ever had and lived an isolated life.

Judge Burnett told the man his offending was "disgusting" and "vile".

Judge Burnett said the man corrupted the boy by encouraging him to "touch his sister".

Mr Burnett did not pass sentence on the man and adjourned the matters to a date in April.