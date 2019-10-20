Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
News

Man, 46, charged over alleged bakery heist

Scott Sawyer
19th Oct 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORTY-SIX-year-old Parrearra man has been arrested and charged by detectives, after an investigation into an armed robbery of a Mountain Creek bakery.

The man is alleged to have robbed the bakery on September 9, when he allegedly entered the Karawatha Drive business about 7.50am armed with a knife and demanded money from an 18-year-old woman working at the bakery.

The teen complied and the man was alleged to have then fled on foot.

He'd last been seen heading towards the Molokai Drive area, and police sought dashcam footage from motorists, as they searched for the suspect.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives arrested the 46-year-old man at a home in Parrearra on Saturday.

He was charged with armed robbery and was set to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 8.

More Stories

Show More
crime criminal investigation branch crust bakery police robbery sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    premium_icon George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    Music THE 10-time Grammy winner will bring all the hits from his 55-year music career to Bluesfest.

    Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    premium_icon Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    News Some of the communities' most selfless and compassionate honoured

    Harry's new song will make you shiver

    premium_icon Harry's new song will make you shiver

    Whats On Harry James Angus has a new song called Flicker

    Motorcyclist critical following crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist critical following crash

    News The male driver was found unconscious and is being treated on scene.