Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Source: Surf Life Saving Australia
News

Man, 40, injured in rural rope swing accident

Liana Boss
26th Jan 2021 7:30 PM
A man has been flown to hospital after a rope swing accident.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the service was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend Terania Creek about 5.10pm today.

The call came in response to a report of a person injured while swinging from a tree into the water.

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated and stabilised the 40-year-old male for head and shoulder injuries after the swing rope snapped causing him to land heavily onto the rocks," the helicopter service said.

The man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Lismore Northern Star

