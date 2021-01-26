Man, 40, injured in rural rope swing accident

A man has been flown to hospital after a rope swing accident.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the service was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend Terania Creek about 5.10pm today.

The call came in response to a report of a person injured while swinging from a tree into the water.

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated and stabilised the 40-year-old male for head and shoulder injuries after the swing rope snapped causing him to land heavily onto the rocks," the helicopter service said.

The man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.