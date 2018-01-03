Man, 35, arrested over bashing at Nimbin

A NIMBIN man has been arrested and charged over a New Year's Day bashing that left another man in a critical condition.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly punched a 45-year-old man during a fight between the pair just after midnight on Monday at a location known as "The Blister", a metre high rock wall bordering the western side of Cullen St, Nimbin.

The 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday and taken to Lismore police station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

Police said the 45-year-old man's condition has stabilised as he continues to recover at The Gold Coast University Hospital.

The arrest has led to police to renew calls for any witnesses to come forward as they piece together the circumstances that led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lismore police station, 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.