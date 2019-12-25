Menu
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
25th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

