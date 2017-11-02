Man, 31, to stand trial over child porn, assault charges

A LISMORE man accused of indecently assaulting a 12-year-old girl and several counts of possessing child pornography has been committed to stand trial.

David Roger Adam Orams, 31, has been held in custody on remand since his arrest late last year by Lismore police.

On November 8 detectives seized two external hard drives and a laptop from Orams' Lismore home which allegedly contained an unknown quantity of child abuse material.

Orams also had $12,000 in cash which police reasonably suspected of being stolen.

He was formally arrested by Lismore police on November 25 but the most serious offences allegedly occurred between June 1 2015 and February 28 2016.

It is alleged between those dates Orams indecently assaulted a girl who was aged 12 or 13 at the time.

In one incident the girl was sitting on his lap when he allegedly touched her breast with his left hand and held her tutu up with his right hand, exposing her underwear.

Orams was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under 16, and offender in company, and one count of indecently assaulting a person under 16.

He also stands accused of three counts of possessing child abuse material and one count of possessing goods suspected of being stolen.

Orams was represented by solicitor Tracey Randall in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday where he was committed to stand trial in the District Court.

He has yet to enter a plea.

A second person accused of involvement in some of the offences, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will also be arraigned on the same day alongside Orams.

The co-offender allegedly used a rope tied around the same victim's ankles to lift her legs in the air and expose her underpants on a date between June 1 and February 28.

The person is charged with using a child under 14 to make child abuse material, producing child abuse material, three counts of possessing child abuse material, and one count of indecently assaulting a person under 16.

Orams and the co-offender will be arraigned in Lismore District Court on November 29.