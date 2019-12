Officers at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

An investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in Sydney's south west.

Police were called to a unit on William Street, Condell Park, at around 2.45am on Saturday where they discovered a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A woman is helped from the scene by police. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police seal off William Street overnight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie



He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A female was treated for minor injuries.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are