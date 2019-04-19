Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
News

First road fatality of Easter long weekend

by Nic Darveniza
19th Apr 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a motorbike crash early this morning.

The Cornubia man died at the scene of the accident on Lytton Rd at Bulimba.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 5.30am.

Two bystanders were taking to hospital.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It is believed to be the first road fatality of the Easter long weekend.

More Stories

Show More
easter weekend editors picks fatal crash motorcycle police investigation

Top Stories

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    premium_icon LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    News WE'VE put together a list of which of your favourite restaurants, cafes and supermarkets are open in Lismore, Ballina and Casino.

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing

    HIGHWAY CRASHES: Traffic affected near Ballina and Woodburn

    HIGHWAY CRASHES: Traffic affected near Ballina and Woodburn

    News Two crashes are causing delays on the Pacific Highway

    • 19th Apr 2019 10:04 AM
    Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    Music It was a day of no rain but plenty of love