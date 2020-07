A man has been flown to the Gold Coast suffered a serious head injury.

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has suffered a serious head injury in a fall overnight.

The Westpac Life Saver was today tasked to transfer the man from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He was stabilised by medical teams before the flight.

It is understood the man will have ongoing specialist treatment at the Gold Coast.