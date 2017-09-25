35°
Man, 24, falls onto rocks at remote North Coast beach

A man has been hurt after falling onto rocks and into the ocean.
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Brays Beach Broken Head for reports that a 24-year-old man had fallen onto rocks and into the ocean yesterday afternoon.

The man was pulled from the water by local VRA, police and ambulance emergency crews and placed onto Brays Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter medical team were winched onto the beach to treat the patient for lower leg fractures.

The location of the incident is remote from road access, the medical team were required to prepare the 24-year-old for a winch rescue stretcher recovery.

The man and the two medical team members were recovered from the beach by the rescue helicopter.

The patient has since been flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.
 

