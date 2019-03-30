Man, 23, charged for school fire

The man has been charged with multiple offences and is set to appear in Lismore Bail Court today.

The man has been charged with multiple offences and is set to appear in Lismore Bail Court today. Trevor Veale

A 23-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court today after being charged following investigations into a fire at a school in Casino.

About 5.30am on Friday 7 September 2018, emergency services were called to Queensland Road at Casino where they found a high school well alight.

The blaze was extinguished however the canteen and gymnasium sustained significant damage.

Strike Force Stein was established by detectives from Richmond Police District to investigate the fire, which was alleged to have been deliberately lit.

During investigations, it was determined those involved in the fire allegedly committed a break-in at the school the previous day.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Grevillia Place at Casino about 7.45am on Friday March, 29 2019.

A number of tools, suspected of being stolen, were seized from the home.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences, including aggravated break, enter and steal; destroy property by fire ; and do act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Bail Court today.

Police will allege the man had made false reports to Crime Stoppers and had enlisted friends to provide false statements on his behalf.

Inquiries by Strike Force Stein are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.