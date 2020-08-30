Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

A man has been charged after he allegedly punched and slapped his pregnant partner in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the pair, both 21, had travelled to Byron Bay to get something to eat about 12.30pm on Friday, August 28.

Police will allege the accused “took offence to the victim sighing about the accused’s manner of driving” and became abusive toward her, Insp Cullen said.

The woman is five months pregnant.

“The victim was planning on getting out of the vehicle due to fears from a previous assault, so she grabbed the phone charger from the vehicle’s socket at which time the accused tried to grab it,” Insp Cullen said.

She said the accused then pulled the car over.

“The accused has then slapped the victim across the left side of face and then punched her to the right side of her head with a closed fist as she moved to try to exit the vehicle,” she said.

“The victim was able to open the front passenger door and undid her seatbelt when the accused grabbed hold of the victim’s arm with force, preventing her from getting away.

“The victim has been able bite his left shoulder to get him to release his grip.

“The accused then moved his body over the centre console and used his leg to kick the victim out of the vehicle onto her back into the kerb.”

Insp Cullen said the alleged victim could not be certain the vehicle came to a complete stop before she fell from it.

She said after this occurred, the man left the area.

Police were called and began investigating and later that evening, they located the accused.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault.

He is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on September 21.