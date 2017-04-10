Mammoth fund-raising gig out plays the floods

Fly Agaric at Ballina Hotel for the Hell Freezes Over festival. Photo Asagai Images

The New Tattersalls Hotel, affectionately referred to as the Tatts, will see more than 19 bands play across two days as part of a major fundraiser organised by Pulpitation Music Promotions & Dirthouse Agency.

Pulpitation Music Promotions owner Kelly Ross said she was horrified to see the floodwater pouring into Lismore.

Despite having a gig cancelled the weekend of the floods she got to work organising a benefit concert for the well-known Lismore pub.

And Lismore bands answered the call in their droves, with more than 19 bands locked in and headliners still to be confirmed.

"A lot of bands have played at the pub and there are a lot of memories there,” Ms Ross said.

"It is an opportunity to get together and help out.

"It's been quiet crazy.

"I didn't realise there were so many bands in Lismore.”

Indeed, several Brisbane bands have been keen to participate and there is a second benefit gig being held in Brisbane.

Bands playing at Lismore include Thunder Gods of the Multiverse, DECRYPTUS, Beast Machine, Hammers, FLY AGARIC, Acid Bleed and The Humans of Lismore.

FLY AGARIC frontman Ralph Kynoch said they jumped at the offer to raise funds needed to get the Tatts back on its feet after the Lismore flood as The Tatts have always fostered the local music scene.

"Without The Tatts in Lismore not only would local bands have nowhere to play but neither would other australian bands that make the effort to tour rurally,” he said.

"The Tatts have always supported us and now it's time to give back.”

Ms Ross said that the live music scene was as vibrant as ever but decent venues were hard to find and the Tatts had played an enormous part in supporting local music.

"It will be a great opportunity to showcase a lot of bands that don't normally get to play together.”

Ms Ross said two day passes were available for between $25-$35 with the event starting at noon on June 3.

Bands will run all day in the back room while acoustic and jazz acts can be found in the front bar.

The facebook page will announce when and where tickets are available to purchase.

Ms Ross said the event catered to all genres and they were still accepting acts onto the bill.

Anyone following the Tatts facebook page would be aware of the five-day cleaning intensive that has taken place to bring the much-loved pub back to speed.

Contact Kelly Ross on Pulpitation Studios at contact@pulpitationstudios.com.au