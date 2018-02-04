Mamas' cookbook goes global

A LENNOX HEAD woman has had every writer's dream realised - her book is being distributed overseas.

Michelle Shearer's book, The MamaBake Book, has been selected for distribution in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom by HarperCollins360: the global publishing arm of HarperCollins publishers. It was due to launch in these countries in February 2018.

The book, that was published in Australia in 2016 by ABC Books/HarperCollins, has sold thousands of copies, offering a revolutionary way of preparing dinners that frees parents up from thinking about cooking every night of the week.

The Mamabake Book was written by Michelle Shearer and MamaBake partner Karen Swan, and uses the MamaBake approach of preparing a week's worth of healthy homemade meals at the one time.

Of the book, founder of MamaBake, Michelle, says: "MamaBake is all about seeing that women are still bearing the lion share of the domestic load and providing tools for her to be more free during the week. Cooking meals for the family is a relentless chore and isn't just about the cooking itself - it's the thinking about what to cook, then writing a shopping list, preparing the meals and then cooking it. We devised this book to free mums up".

The book features once-a-week cooking plans as well as big batch recipes - more than 200 recipes in all.

The cooking plans are complete menus for a meal every day of the week - seven dishes made in one afternoon. The cookbook provides a combined weekly shopping list, step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and cook the dishes. The book also includes single big batch recipes - dishes to cook in bulk and freeze in portions so there is always something on hand for dinner.

The MamaBake Book is published by ABC Books/HarperCollins and is available from Booktopia and all good book stores across Australia.