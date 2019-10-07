Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kalyn Ponga has been picked for the World Cup Nines. Picture: Joel Carrett
Kalyn Ponga has been picked for the World Cup Nines. Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

Mal‘s electric side to contest World Cup Nines

7th Oct 2019 3:47 PM

Kalyn Ponga headlines a classy 16-man Australian squad named to contest the rugby league World Cup Nines in Sydney.

Coach Mal Meninga will also have the likes of Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses, David Fifta, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Josh Addo-Carr at his disposal for the tournament at Bankwest Stadium from October 18-19.

 

Replay the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

No players from Sunday's NRL grand final were included in the squad although seven made the Kangaroos Test squad.

"This is an exciting squad of players and I can't wait to see what they can do in this format," Meninga said.

"Nines is a fantastic innovation and this group of players have been picked with this form of the game in mind - but also with a view to seeing what a number of them can do in an Australian jumper."

Australian Nines squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Nathan Brown, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Reuben Garrick, Wade Graham, Clint Gutherton, Ben Hunt, Mitchell Moses, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kalyn Ponga, Curtis Scott, Cody Walker.

More Stories

Show More
kalyn ponga kangaroos (rugby league) mal meninga rugby league world nines
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Near record temperatures, dry lightning sparks fire warning

    premium_icon Near record temperatures, dry lightning sparks fire warning

    News THE New South Wales Rural Fire Service are urging the Northern Rivers community to stay vigilant for fire amid a severe fire danger rating.

    5 times over the limit, travelling wrong way on highway

    premium_icon 5 times over the limit, travelling wrong way on highway

    Crime Police say driver was unable to speak or stand

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    News Allow plenty of extra time if you're travelling today

    6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    premium_icon 6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    News Where can you get a coffee in Lismore? Are the pools open?