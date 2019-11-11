Maloney scores at Lismore with rides poles apart

RYAN Maloney snared the first two races on the seven-race TAB program at Lismore Turf Club with contrasting rides today.

The Queensland jockey won the first race, the $22,000 Grinders Coffee Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m), coming from last on race favourite Flying Machine. He then led all the way to win aboard the Kris Lees-trained Buzzoni in the $22,000 TAB Venue Mode Specials On Track Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).

"He's a big raw animal,” Maloney said of four-year-old gelding Buzzoni.

He said the son of Nicconi switched on and off in races and elected to quicken at the 600m.

"Luckily the post was coming quicker than the second horse (Willo Titto),” he said.

Earlier, he was concerned when four-year-old Brisbane mare Flying Machine was not travelling well in a small field.

"She was back at the tail and not feeling good,” Maloney said.

"I thought I was in a power of trouble to be honest,” he admitted to Sky Thoroughbred Central.

However she raced better in the straight and surged down the middle of the track to beat Laoban Tai Tai.

"Ability got her to the line,” Maloney said.

Meanwhile, Countess De Galvez might have earned a return to Brisbane metro racing after outclassing her rivals in the $22,000 Trinity College Class 3 Handicap (1516m).

The Ballina mare, a four-year-old daughter of All Too Hard, is prepared at Ballina by Stephen Lee.

It has now won four of her 16 starts but had not won since claiming a benchmarked 62 handicap at Ipswich over 1100m back in mid August.

She had placed at Eagle Farm and Doomben and at her last outing, after a freshener, ran sixth at Eagle Farm.

Lee said: "We were frustrated after her last run so we thought we'd bring her back and give her a kill here.

"(She) got back a little bit but won well,” he said.