Maloney, GI headline famous goodbyes

The Maloney crew are set for an exciting new chapter. Photo: Tim Hunter.

James Maloney says he has no regrets walking away from the NRL after a stellar career.

He leaves with two premierships, back-to-back State of Origin series wins and a couple of Tests for the Kangaroos.

And Maloney said he doesn't feel like his career is over yet, given he will play on for the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League.

"It's the right time," he said. "I'm comfortable with the decision. I'm more just excited about the next opportunity.

"I didn't feel like my last game was sentimental. It's the end of this bit but I don't see it as the end.

"I'm not finishing. It's just another opportunity going to another club. It's something I've done plenty of times before."

Maloney is part of a star-studded retiree list that will be presented to the crowd before kick-off today. Robbie Farah and John Sutton are among the 300-plus gamers who will be farewelled. So, too, South Sydney's Greg Inglis, who quit the game earlier this year.

Trent Hodkinson has a chance to say goodbye at the ground where he made history for the Blues in 2014 when he scored to secure a breakthrough Origin win.

It's the same for George Burgess, who scored one of the great grand final tries to help the Rabbitohs end their premiership drought later that same year.

Former Shark and Titan Greg Bird will also be presented after his long career ended in the Super League this year.

Inglis is already making a life after the siren. Photo: Brett Costello

"I'm more excited and looking forward to what's coming next instead of looking back with sadness," Maloney said.

Maloney won a premiership with the Roosters in 2013 before going on to win another with the Sharks three years later. He also had stints with Melbourne, the Warriors and more recently Penrith, playing 247 NRL games in all.

Maloney has predicted a Roosters victory on Sunday.

"I have a lot of mates at the Roosters," Maloney said. "They are the side to beat.

"But I know a few Canberra boys and played a bit with Jack Wighton and Jarrod Crocker so I wouldn't be sad to see them win a grand final."

