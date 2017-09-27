Malicious damage and theft at club house

THE clubhouse at the Dave Burns Oval has been broken into and maliciously damaged according to Tweed police and they are looking for suspects.

Similar to the airhorns stolen Contributed

Police are appealing to the communities of Tweed Heads South and Banora Point to help with any information in regards to the senseless damage done between 7.30pm on Friday, September 22 and 9.15am, Monday, September 25.

People have broken into the club house, sprayed graffiti and stolen a number of touch footballs and sports style air horns from the property.

Touch footballs stolen from clubhouse. Contributed

The clubhouse is situated on the intersection fo Leisure Drive and Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South.

If anyone has information regarding the offender who has been using the tag in the graffiti below information can be provided anonymously to crime stoppers.

Some of the graffiti left behind. Contributed

If any member of the public see people with the distinctive footballs please provide information to the Tweed Heads Police by calling 07 5506 9499 or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.