Reporter attacked for ‘showing her boobs’

Patty Lopez de la Cerda was called a “tart” by male colleagues during a crude discussion about her body — which was caught on film. Picture: Instagram @pattylopezdelac

A FEMALE sports reporter has hit back after two male colleagues were busted criticising her appearance on camera.

The viral incident occurred during the filming of the Mexican sports program Reaccion en Cadena (Chain Reaction).

Presenter Gerardo Velazquez de Leon and former soccer star Carlos Albert were off air during an ad break when their conversation turned to their female colleague, sports reporter Patty Lopez de la Cerda.

Speaking of Lopez de la Cerda's social media presence, they claimed showing her boobs was "the only thing she knows how to do" and labelled her a "tart".

"Bro, this woman has posted photos and says that she finally found similar pictures and put them together to show her boobs 10 years ago and now," Velazquez de Leon says in the clip, according to The Mirror.

"Ten years ago she showed off her boobs and again now," he says, in reference to Instagram pictures posted by Lopez de la Cerda on January 15 as part of the viral social media "10-year challenge".

"It is the only thing she knows how to do," Albert says in response, to which Velazquez de Leon agrees and calls her a "tart".

"She is married and she posts this picture, it is unbelievable," Albert said.

Unsurprisingly, the video of the insulting discussion was shared online and quickly went viral, prompting a moving response from Lopez de la Cerda.

"Being insulted for sharing photos of me in a bikini reminds me of the classic 'if she gets raped it will be her own fault for the way she dressed'," she said on Twitter, according to The Mirror.

"Sadly a lot of people think this way.

"A society that pulls people apart for taking a photo of yourself in swimwear is what we should be more concerned about."

To his credit, Velazquez de Leon has apologised publicly, claiming there was no justification for the pair's attack on their colleague.

He also took the opportunity to plead for an end to violence against women.

But it comes just weeks after Mexican politician Jose Maria Armenta made headlines after trying to force a female TV host to kiss him as she struggled to escape his clutches live on air.

Mr Armenta ended up resigning after the El Mejor Dia (The Best Day) program footage sparked widespread outrage.

In a public statement, Mr Armenta revealed he had stepped down, vowing to steer clear of the program in future.

In the statement, he claimed the assault was an attempt to be "fun and a little irreverent", adding he had apologised to Leon and "learnt a great lesson".

Just months earlier, fellow Mexican reporter Maria Fernanda Mora was also groped live on air by a fan after a soccer match.

Patty Lopez de la Cerda hit back after being insulted by male colleagues. Picture: Instagram @pattylopezdelac

The shaken Fox sports reporter hit the man with her microphone and accused him of putting "his hand between my buttocks twice" in the clip, which made headlines around the world.

Mora later slammed the fan's behaviour and called out the daily sexism faced by many women.

"What happened to me at dawn on Thursday, happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces," she said on Twitter.

"The difference is that it happened to me during a live link on television and I decided to defend myself. My reaction is what turned the fact into something viral."

