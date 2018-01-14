Menu
Male hospitalised after being ejected from motorbike

JASMINE BURKE
by

A MALE motorcyclist is being transported to Tweed Heads Hospital after a motorbike accident near Murwillumbah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene on Tweed Valley Way after reports from the scene came that the male motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and suffered leg fractures.

The Helicopter Critical Care medical team along with local NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated and stabilised the male rider and is road transporting the patient to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

