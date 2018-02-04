Male arrested after causing rear-end collision 10 beers deep

Two driver were caught under the influence in Byron Bay this weekend.

TWO males will front court after being caught driving mid-range over the weekend after drinking a combined 13 beers.

About 10:10pm on on Friday February 2 a 30-year-old male was travelling north on Jonson Street Byron Bay in a white Toyota Hilux tray-back ute.

The vehicle was travelling at a low speed but ran up the rear of a Mercedes can after failing to brake.

Police witnessed the crash and saw the accused had turned left into Byron Street, and turned into car parking at the rear of the Commonwealth Bank.

The accused attempted to flee the scene without providing his details to driver of the Mercedes but was found in the Railway Park carpark.

The driver apologised to police but was arrested after returning a positive result on a breath test.

A further breath analysis found 0.144 grams of alcohol, or mid-range.

He then admitted to have drank 10 Coopers Pale Ale beers at a friend's place in Suffolk Park before he drove to Byron Bay, which police said was evidenced by his unsteady walking, glazed eyes and the smell of liquor.

The male was suspended from driving and will appear in Byron Bay Local Court later this month.

In a separate incident before 3am this morning police arrested a 28-year-old male driver after he produced a mid-range drink driving reading of 0.121.

Police pulled the Subaru station wagon over outside the Byron Bay Police Station in Shirley Street after following him from Lawson Street.

The driver, who was on an overseas license, admitted to having consumed three schooners of beer at The Sticky Wicket Bar between 8.30pm to 12.30am.

Due to the mid-range reading the accused was issued with a Notice of Suspension regarding his licence.

He will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on a date yet to be set.