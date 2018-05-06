Male, 59, caught stealing fuel off property in early hours

Police caught the man on the way to the property. 07 October 2016

07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

A 59-YEAR-old male from Ballina is due to front court after he was allegedly caught by residents at an Ocean Shores address stealing a fuel tank from a boat off their property at about 3.25am yesterday.

The male ran from the scene but was stopped by police as they approached the address.

During a search of a vehicle associated with the male police identified that vehicle to have misleading registration plates displayed.

The male was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with: Steal property in dwelling-house and Use class B/C vehicle displaying misleading number-plate.

He is due to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on May 24.