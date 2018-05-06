Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police spoke with the male. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Police spoke with the male. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Crime

Male, 50, crept towards beach-goers while masturbating

JASMINE BURKE
by
6th May 2018 9:36 AM

A 50-YEAR-old male will front court after masturbating in plain view of the public at Tyagarah Beach in Byron Bay on Friday afternoon.

Police report at about 1.20pm on Friday, members of the public were having a swim when they observed the male from Queensland masturbating near other people.

The male came to be within approximately 10 metres of persons.

Police were advised of the behaviour by beach-goers and spoke with the male.

The male was subsequently issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Court for the offence of Act of Indecency on a date yet to be set.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Countless' cancers after childhood spent in the sun

    premium_icon 'Countless' cancers after childhood spent in the sun

    News HE'S had so many surgeries that his doctors are reluctant to do any more. Now Greg Kirk has an important message to share.

    Men arrested after veteran brutally attacked on Anzac Day

    Men arrested after veteran brutally attacked on Anzac Day

    Crime War veteran's peaceful Anzac Day ended in brutal attack

    • 6th May 2018 9:19 AM
    Matt Damon leaves fans starstruck in unexpected store

    Matt Damon leaves fans starstruck in unexpected store

    Celebrity Just when you thought Kmart couldn't get any better.

    • 6th May 2018 8:12 AM
    Firefighters recognised for going above and beyond

    premium_icon Firefighters recognised for going above and beyond

    News Northern Rivers firefighters recognised at award ceremony

    Local Partners