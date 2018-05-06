Male, 50, crept towards beach-goers while masturbating

Police spoke with the male. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A 50-YEAR-old male will front court after masturbating in plain view of the public at Tyagarah Beach in Byron Bay on Friday afternoon.

Police report at about 1.20pm on Friday, members of the public were having a swim when they observed the male from Queensland masturbating near other people.

The male came to be within approximately 10 metres of persons.

Police were advised of the behaviour by beach-goers and spoke with the male.

The male was subsequently issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Court for the offence of Act of Indecency on a date yet to be set.