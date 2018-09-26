Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An example of The Coralarium’s artwork in the Maldives. It has now been removed.
An example of The Coralarium’s artwork in the Maldives. It has now been removed.
News

Underwater art destroyed for being 'offensive' to Islam

by Jamie Seidel
26th Sep 2018 12:01 PM

UNDERWATER art is springing up at popular tourist spots around the world. The eerie sight of sealife-clad human forms draws divers, snorklers to look at their world in a different light.

But a popular honeymoon resort in the Maldives won't have a bar of it.

Police wielding pickaxes have smashed the British-designed art installation at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.

They say they took the drastic action after complains by religious leaders.

Islam is the official religion of the scattering of coral islands deep in the Indian Ocean.

Outgoing president Abdulla Yameen ordered the removal and destruction of the sculptures, declaring them to be "idols" which are banned by the religion. He insisted there was "significant public sentiment" against the artwork, making him decide to demolish the structure.

Hard-line Islam rejects any man-made depiction of the human form. But that's been increasingly hard to enforce in the modern world.

British artist Jason DeCaires Taylor insists his statues had no religious meaning whatsoever. Instead, they sought to capture the simplicity of the human form and behaviour.

 

A pickaxe is taken to one of Jason DeCaires Taylor’s artworks. Picture: Maldives police
A pickaxe is taken to one of Jason DeCaires Taylor’s artworks. Picture: Maldives police

 

"I was extremely shocked and heartbroken to learn that my sculptures have been destroyed by the Maldivian authorities at the Coralarium, despite continued consultations and dialogue," he told The Guardian. "The Coralarium was conceived to connect humans to the environment and a nurturing space for marine life to thrive.

Known as The Coralarium, the statues were fixed on a tidal reef within swimming distance of the hotel.

 

The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort. Picture: Fairmont
The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort. Picture: Fairmont

 

It was intended to serve the dual purpose of tourist attraction and refuge for sea life. An illumination system lit it up at night to create both an otherworldly experience, and highlight the thriving underwater environment.

Now local police have posted pictures to social media of themselves using pickaxes and power tools to remove the statues.

 

An example of Jason deCaires Taylor’s underwater art.
An example of Jason deCaires Taylor’s underwater art.

Related Items

art editors picks islam maldives offence tourism

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    News POLICE have cordoned off a street and residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:28 AM
    PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    News Fashions may have changed, but some things never will

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News Driver, 35, arrested after he allegedly hit a woman near Lismore

    Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    premium_icon Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    Crime The crimes allegedly occurred in the 1980s near Lismore.

    Local Partners