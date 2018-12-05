Menu
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and reportedly been having meetings with Bill Shorten over the NEG. Picture: AAP
Politics

Turnbull ‘teams up with Shorten’ on energy

by Staff writers
5th Dec 2018 3:56 AM
Malcolm Turnbull will not be winning any extra friends in the Coalition, after he reportedly urged Scott Morrison to strike and energy deal with Labor.

The Australian reports that Mr Turnbull has been holding private meetings with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to talk about the National Energy Guarentee, which Labor is keen to revive.

Julie Bishop has sided with Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: Getty
Julie Bishop, Mr Turnbull's former deputy, has also thrown her weight behind a revised NEG and spoke out about Mr Morrison's "big stick" energy laws.

However, even Mr Turnbull's supporters, including North Queensland MP Warren Entsch, who supported the NEG, said the former prime minister "went to water" on the policy and can't be expected to call on Mr Morrison to deliver something that Mr Turnbull was unable to do.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Gary Ramage
"I just listen to what he says and I shake my head in disbelief," he said. "It just makes me spew when I see this. He scrambled the NEG because he didn't have the courage to stand up to a few."

Mr Shorten has confirmed that he spoke to Mr Turnbull after he was ousted but has refused to detail the nature of the conversations.

Liberal MP Warren Entsch, a supporter of Melcolm Turnbull, has slammed his colleague. Picture: Sean Davey.
