Malcolm Turnbull with his wife Lucy and artist John Olsen unveiling the Dancing Frog sculpture at Rose Bay. Picture: Kai Godeck
Offbeat

Turnbull’s witty speech at popular eatery

by Briana Domjen
1st Jul 2018 5:21 AM
POINT Piper's favourite son Malcolm Turnbull had his audience firmly on side at Rose Bay eatery Catalina yesterday when he turned up to unveil a sculpture by renowned artist and friend John Olsen.

The PM and his wife Lucy joined a 100-strong crowd as they nibbled caviar and sipped Pommery champagne at the first public showing of Olsen's Dancing Frog bronze sculpture.

Confidential couldn't make it, but we're told Turnbull brought his comedy A-game to the event.

 

"The seven-minute speech given by the Prime Minister touched on his history with John Olsen including a funny quip about a painting which received a roar," publicist Sarah Wilson said.

Having heard this snippet we tend to agree.

Guests at the event include Dominique Lomas, baby Victoria and Bryant Stokes. Picture: Kai Godeck
Guests at the event include Dominique Lomas, baby Victoria and Bryant Stokes. Picture: Kai Godeck

 

Victoria Morish and Suzanne Dougall. Picture: Kai Godeck
Victoria Morish and Suzanne Dougall. Picture: Kai Godeck

 

"Twenty years ago Lucy commissioned a painting by John which is now in my office in Canberra," Turnbull told the crowd.

"It had an octopus and fish and beautiful pictures of John's imagining of Sydney Harbour and creatures in it. And I said to John: 'Why is there not a tiny image of me in my kayak being pursued by a shark?'. John was up for it and prepared to paint it.

Ellie Aitken and Michael McMahon. Picture: Kai Godeck
Ellie Aitken and Michael McMahon. Picture: Kai Godeck

 

Vanessa Fennell and Kate McMahon. Picture: Kai Godeck
Vanessa Fennell and Kate McMahon. Picture: Kai Godeck

 

"He said: 'Why didn't you paint it?'. And Lucy said: 'No, that is ridiculous, he has no idea about art'."

"Many years later John did paint me a picture of me in my kayak being pursued by a shark - a watercolour."

    Local Partners