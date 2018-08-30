Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malcolm Turnbull was ousted by his colleagues last Friday. After a party room vote, he was replaced by Scott Morrison.
Malcolm Turnbull was ousted by his colleagues last Friday. After a party room vote, he was replaced by Scott Morrison.
Politics

Turnbull heads to New York to ‘escape political heat’

by Sharri Markson
30th Aug 2018 4:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MALCOLM Turnbull will not help the Liberals campaign in his seat of Wentworth, because he is heading overseas for six weeks this weekend.

After the shock of being dumped as prime minister by his colleagues, Mr Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, are heading to New York on Sunday to escape the heat of the current political environment.

The Turnbulls own a two-bedroom apartment in an 1930s art-deco building in New York's Upper West Side, overlooking Central Park.

Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull will head to New York for six weeks this weekend. Picture: Sean Davey
Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull will head to New York for six weeks this weekend. Picture: Sean Davey

Senior Liberals are frustrated Mr Turnbull, who will formally resign tomorrow, is not sticking around to help his successor in the campaign for the eastern suburbs seat.

The former PM yesterday met with one of the leading Liberal candidates who hopes to win preselection for Wentworth, Australia's former Ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma, who lives 24km away on the upper North Shore.

Mr Turnbull has also spoken to Mr Sharma's rival, former acting Liberal federal director and marriage equality campaigner, Andrew Bragg who does live in the electorate.

There is expected to be a voter backlash in the seat given Mr Turnbull's treatment at the hands of his colleagues.

Related Items

leadership challenge leadership spill malcolm and lucy turnbull new york politics

Top Stories

    What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    Property PLUS, we reveal the four towns that are (finally) giving Byron Bay a run for its money.

    Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    premium_icon Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    Politics Tamara Smith says the government has failed to deliver for the Shire

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    premium_icon Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    News This cafe is now offering "something delicious with a twist"

    Local Partners