Maladay rescues Lennox as Bears storm to outright

DEATH RATTLE: Alstonville batsman Aiden Lindsay is bowled by Sam Adams at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

DEATH RATTLE: Alstonville batsman Aiden Lindsay is bowled by Sam Adams at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A QUICKFIRE 61 not out from youngster Caelan Maladay in the middle order helped ensure Lennox Head kept its unbeaten record intact this season in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Maladay hit nine boundaries in boosting his team to a competitive total of 197 after the top order had failed to fire.

The Pirates were in all sorts of trouble at 5-82 after Adam Fisher was dismissed for 43 against Marist Brothers in the two-day match at Megan Crescent oval, Lennox Head.

Another teenager, Jarod Lofts (29), combined for a 66-run partnership with Maladay.

Brothers had batting issues of their own and finished Saturday on 5-34 after Maladay took a wicket in the final over of the day.

It took Lennox Head just over an hour to bowl out Brothers for 69 yesterday as the competiton leaders almost certainly locked in a top-two finish and a home semi-final.

"We're winning ugly at the moment and we definitely need to learn how to start better,” Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay said.

"We haven't done much with the bat this season and it's really our bowling that's keeping us going.

"I don't want to be negative but there were some really poor shots out there and we just seem to be getting ourselves out.

"But the boys (Maladay and Lofts) batted really well; that partnership they put on was the difference in the end.

"Two weeks in a row we've had an opportunity for an outright win; we haven't got either but at least we're putting ourselves in a position to have a crack.”

Brothers finished on 5-170 in their second innings.

Meanwhile, Ballina Bears jumped to second after an outright win over Alstonville at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Burdock scored 66 not out when Bears declared on 4-155 after bowling out Alstonville for just 56.

All-rounder Sam Adams finished with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and Alstonville were all out for 103, with Bears needing just two overs to get the required runs.

Elsewhere, captain Jayden Hoare scored 216 as Pottsville thumped Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

They declared at 6-386 and needed just 21 overs to bowl out Tintenbar for 54.

Pottsville enforced the follow on, with the 'Bar 1-50 when play was halted.

And Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell scored 126 not out in a three-wicket win over Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

It was a wake-up call for Cudgen, who were 6-85 before Connor Ziebell combined with his older brother, scoring 46 in a partnership that all but got them home.

Cudgen finished 7-221 after bowling Murwillumbah out for 216.

Middle-order batsmen Kade Hill (77) and Jackson Agius (51) top-scored for Murwillumbah while Cudgen opening bowler James Julius took five wickets.

LENNOX HEAD v

MARIST BROTHERS

(at Megan Crescent oval,

Lennox Head)

Lennox Head won the toss

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Callan, c Cleaver b Fennamore3

A Lindsay c Hamshaw b Fennamore9

B Moyle, lbw Fennamore0

A Fisher, c Thomas b Rose43

N Asser, c Cleaver b Rose5

J Lofts, b Harris29

J Lyon, c Vidler b D Hamshaw14

C Maladay, not out61

T Clarke, lbw Mitchell3

J Graham, lbw Fennamore5

T Murphy, c Simes b Fennamore0

Sundries24

TOTAL197

Fall: 3 3 37 54 82 106 169 178 197 197.

Bowling: B Mitchell 16-5-48-1, J Fenna- more 11-4-15-5, S Rose 8-2-30-2, J Salkeld 3-0-19-9, D Hamshaw 5-0-23-1, K Warid 2-0-22-0, H Harris 4-0-18-1.

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c Lofts b Murphy0

B Cleaver, c Graham b T Fisher12

H Harris, c Lindsay b Murphy2

D Vidler, run out9

S Rose, c Maladay b T Fisher 2

J Seiffert, c Graham b Maladay4

T Fiedler, lbw T Fisher7

D Hamshaw, c Fisher b Murphy1

K Warid, lbw Murphy2

J Salkeld, b Lyon3

B Mitchell, not out7

Sundries20

TOTAL69

Fall 1 15 21 28 34 47 55 58 58 69

MARIST BROTHERS 2nd innings:

A Simes, c Murphy b Clarke47

B Cleaver, c Asser b Murphy37

M Cleaver, c Callan b Cronin12

D Vidler, b Lindsay8

T Fiedler, lbw A Fisher28

S Rose, not out20

J Seiffert, not out 4

TOTAL5-170

Lennox Head won on the first innings.

ALSTONVILLE v BALLINA BEARS

(at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar)

Ballina Bears won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

J Slater, c - b Adams 17

B Gwilliam, c - b Adams 1

K Yager, c - b Lee 12

A Lindsay, c - b Adams 1

A Vanderdonk, c - b Lee 0

R Pearce, c Burdock b Carruthers 8

J Pearce, c Burdock b Carruthers 5

M Nguyen, c Burdock b Orchard 1

F Campey, c Moore b Carruthers 5

T Irwin, c Adams b Carruthers 2

S Wright, not out 0

Sundries 4

TOTAL 56

Fall: 4 29 30 31 31 44 45 51 53 56.

Bowling: S Adams 12-4-24-3, R Lee 8-2-13-2, B Carruthers 7.2-3-8-4, T Orchard 4-1-8-1.

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

J Moore, c - b Irwin 6

B Carruthers, c - b Irwin 3

S Burdock, not out 66

L Hall, c Yager b Vanderdonk 45

G Noble, c Gwilliam b Vanderdonk 2

L Barnett, not out 16

Sundries 17

TOTAL 4-155 declared

Fall: 6 21 122 127.

Bowling: T Irwin 6-1-20-2, F Campey 7-1-27-0, A Vanderdonk 6-1-26-2, S Wright 4-1-11-0, M Nguyen 3-0-36-0, J Pearce 4-0-28-0.

ALSTONVILLE 2nd innings:

B Gwilliam, c - b Adams 27

J Slater, c Burdock b Lee 5

F Campey, b Adams 3

K Yager, c Burdock b Adams 0

A Vanderdonk, b Lee 1

A Lindsay, b Adams 0

R Pearce, c Burdock b Lee 0

J Pearce, b Carruthers 6

M Nguyen, not out 31

T Irwin, st Burdock b Maslen 0

S Wright, b Adams 18

Sundries 12

TOTAL 103

Fall: 13 24 24 25 26 29 49 50 54 103.

Bowling: S Adams 17.4-4-27-5, R Lee 11-3-16-3, J Moore 3-1-11-0, B Carruthers 4-1-5-1, L Maslen 3-0-16-1, R Singh 2-0-12-0, L Hall 3-0-12-0.

BALLINA BEARS 2nd innings:

J Holmes, c Yager b Campey 5

G Noble, not out 4

B Carruthers, not out 0

TOTAL 1-9

Fall: 5.

Bowling: T Irwin 1.1-0-9-0, F Campey 1-1-0-1.

Ballina Bears won outright.

MURWILLUMBAH v CUDGEN

(at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

D Brooks, b Julius 0

Z Vickers, b Julius 1

A Peenz, b Julius 4

W Chapples, c Gray b Spencer 19

V Quigley, c Caleb Ziebell b Julius 17

A Melville, c - b Julius 21

J Agius, lbw McDowell 51

K Hill, c Gray b Caleb Ziebell 77

A Burnett, c Gray b Caleb Ziebell 4

B Champley, b Connor Ziebell 0

S Morgan, not out 3

Sundries 19

TOTAL 216

Fall: 0 4 7 43 71 76 174 198 200 216.

Bowling: J Julius 19-6-50-5, Connor Ziebell 11-2-36-1, Caleb Ziebell 10.1-3-23-2, T Spencer 6-1-15-1, D King 9-1-45-0, A Williams 2-1-5-0, C McDowell 4-0-25-1.

CUDGEN 1st innings:

H Wilson, b Ewing 4

Caleb Ziebell, not out 126

A Williams,

c Champley b Melville 2

D King, c Melville b Ewing 20

C McDowell, c Agius b Melville 8

J Wilson, b Hill 0

D Stoddart, c Chapples b Hill 1

Connor Ziebell,

c Quigley b Morgan 46

H Moase, not out 0

Sundries 14

TOTAL 7-221

Fall: 7 16 56 80 81 85 211.

Bowling: A Melville 16-2-56-2, S Ewing 7-0-48-2, D Brooks 11-2-39-0, K Hill 9-4-22-2, W Chapples 10-1-31-0, S Morgan 2-0-9-1, A Burnett 0.3-0-10-0.

Cudgen won on the first innings.

TITENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v POTTSVILLE

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Bennett, c- b Frost46

J Hoare, lbw Daniels216

J Allan, c Johnstone b Frost21

J Tripp, lbw Daniels0

A Laycock, c Hoey b A Crawford33

S Syed, c Johnstone b McClintock6

A Rogers, not out21

O Bone, not out22

Sundries21

TOTAL6-386 declared

Fall: 152 207 208 343 354 358.

TINTENBAR 1st innings:

TOTAL 54

Bowling: B Wirth 9-4-32-2, J Bennett 9-4-13-1, S Syed 2-0-5-2, B Engler 2-0-2-3

TINTENBAR 2nd innings:

TOTAL 1-50

Bowling: S Syed 13-6-22-1, J Bennett 5-4-1-0, O Bone 4-3-2-0, B Wirth 3-2-1-0, B Engler 6-0-14-0, J Hoare 2-0-3-0, A Laycock 2-1-5-0, A Rogers 1-1-0-0.

Pottsville won on the first innings