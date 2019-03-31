Menu
Aviation safety seminars are being held across the Northern Rivers.
Community

Making the Northern Rivers skies safer

31st Mar 2019 12:00 AM
MAKING local skies safer will be the focus of a free aviation seminars next week on the Northern Rivers.

All local pilots are invited to take part in the safety events being run by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority at Lismore, Ballina and Grafton.

The seminars will emphasise the importance of defensive flying skills to avoid accidents.

Pilots will discuss threat and error management, communication requirements and situational awareness.

Threats to safe flying can be adverse weather, mechanical problems or other air traffic. Errors by pilots can be fuel mismanagement, incorrect aircraft settings or navigation mistakes.

CASA's Peter Gibson said local pilots will be given practical examples of defensive flying techniques they can use on each and every flight.

"This seminar is all about preventing accidents by identifying threats to safety and avoiding potential mistakes," Mr Gibson said.

"We will also be looking at improving radio communication skills around aerodromes."

People attending are asked to book online at the CASA website.

DATES

Ballina: Tuesday April 2, 6-8pm at Ballina Aero Club

Lismore: Wednesday April 3, 6-8pm at Northern Rivers Aero Club

Grafton: Thursday April 4, 6-8pm at Grafton Aero Club.

Lismore Northern Star

