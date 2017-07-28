24°
News

Tents for homeless: Making the most of Splendour's aftermath

JASMINE BURKE
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Punters urged to donate their clean gear to Social Futures to help the homeless.
Punters urged to donate their clean gear to Social Futures to help the homeless.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABANDONED tents, chairs, mattresses, cooking equipment and general waste were just some of the items left behind by festival punters who camped at during Splendour in the Grass.

In a bid to combat the waste generated by thousands of campers, volunteers from Social Futures Connecting Home Program and OTCP scoured Byron Parklands on Monday, and filled a truck with items which will be cleaned and donated to people in our region who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

Connecting Home Program Manager, Lance Schema said it was a wonderful outcome of the event.

"There was such a lot left behind as well as donated some of it practically brand-new, like sleeping bags, tents, camping chairs and tables, multiple pairs of gumboots, blow up mattresses, blankets and even brand new sheets, pillows and sleeping bags still in their packaging" Mr Schema said.

On the other side of the festival carnage, a Facebook post by Splendour in the Grass received several comments from festival goers who were "disgusted" by the state of the grounds, described as an "absolute wasteland".

Brendon Green Wrote: "I was appalled by what some punters left behind on Monday. If they couldn't pack it up they broke it and threw it into the drainage canals."

Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017. Facebooker said images "barely capture the worst of it".
Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017. Facebooker said images "barely capture the worst of it".

Several Facebookers were shocked and pleased by the state of the grounds after several days worth of clean-up.

 

Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017 after several days of cleaning up.
Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017 after several days of cleaning up.

Mr Schema said youth homelessness is an enormous issue in the region.

"Our Connecting Home program has supported more than 800 young people in the last 12 months and currently, there isn't a youth refugee anywhere between Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour,"he said.

OTCP is organising for the discarded items to be cleaned in time for two Homelessness Connect Days in Lismore and Casino.

Haircuts, live music, lunch and clothes will also be on on offer.

Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017. Facebooker said images "barely capture the worst of it".
Splendour in the Grass Festival site 2017. Facebooker said images "barely capture the worst of it".

North Byron Parklands is in its final year of operation under the current approval with the Department of Planning and Environment (DP&E), and is seeking an extension of its trial approval by an additional 20 months, to August 31 2019.

Under the current trial approval Falls Festival Byron 17/18 cannot operate.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  homelessness northern rivers community social futures splendour2017

Seven men going to jail over Nimbin busts

Seven men going to jail over Nimbin busts

SEVEN men have received jail terms of up to a year for their roles dealing cannabis in Nimbin’s Rainbow Lane, with another 13 given suspended sentences.

Bandmate of 83 years, 'Squizzy', mourned by Salvos

MUSICAL LEGACY: Harold Taylor, pictured with the loves of his life, his wife Pearl and his coronet.

Local cornet musician has 83 year legacy with Salvation Army

Regional emergency services leaders speak up about inquiry

Emergency services agencies are under the microscope.

More than 170 submissions to parliamentary inquiry received

Moon brings out odd behaviour in our fish

The 2014 Dave Irvine Snapper Classic produced some excellent catches. It will be held off Coffs Harbour next month, from August 4-6. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

A few species have shut down for reasons best known to themselves

Local Partners

WATCH: Young water warrior thrown in the deep end

DURING the arduous process of fixing the water disinfection system at a village near Tabulam, an indigenous woman stepped up to ensure the supply was safe.

The Terrace to get priority attention

Brunswick Heads. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Brunswick Heads street to get major upgrade

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Comedy, music and more in this week's gig guide

COMEDY: July’s Big Gig at the Ballina RSL features Mandy Nolan and not one, not two but three comedians called Dave! He’s a dancer, he’s a ninja, he’s a comedian. Dave Callan brings the Single Ladies magic to the Big Gig. He is currently performing The Psychology of Laughter, a brand-new live show about a 100 year-old book he found in Edinburgh of the same name. Dave Callan is joined by David McNevin as support with a special guest appearance by Dave Batten, a local upcoming comedian who tells it how it is. At the Ballina RSL Club tonight at 8pm. Free show.

This is a winter-proof list of shows on offer

Shannon Noll's Southern Sky in Casino

Shannon Noll has released a new single titled Southern Sky. Supplied by Warner Music.

The singer brings old and new hits to the Northern Rivers

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Jump on a shuttle for a great day out

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

The what, where and when of the Lismore Aviation expo

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Forthcoming...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $660,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

5 ways to avoid 'tenants from hell'

Finding a good, reliable tenant can be a tedious task.

After some helpful ways to avoid terrible tenants? Read on

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years