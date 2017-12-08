Making our beaches safer for swimmers this summer

New beach signs designed to inform the community of the conditions of their local beaches.

FAR North Coast beach goers will be well informed this summer with new bright yellow beach safety signs.

The signs were provided by Tursa, the major sponsor of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

President of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast, Wilson Cregan, proudly accepted the signs from Lena Banstschikow, Tursa's marketing and media manager, at the Byron Bay Junior carnival last week.

The signs will be placed at the entrance of patrolled beaches by lifesavers to inform people of the conditions of the day, from rips and currents, stingers and dangerous marine animals.

Mr Cregan said the beach was a great way to have fun and cool off in the warmer weather, but it can be very dangerous and unpredictable.

He reminded people to always swim between the flags and listen to the lifesavers.

Wilson Cregan accepting the new signs from Lena Banstschikow in Byron on Sunday.

Wilson Cregan thanked TURSA for their ongoing sponsorship and support of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.