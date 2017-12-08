Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Making our beaches safer for swimmers this summer

New beach signs designed to inform the community of the conditions of their local beaches.
New beach signs designed to inform the community of the conditions of their local beaches.
Samantha Poate
by

FAR North Coast beach goers will be well informed this summer with new bright yellow beach safety signs.

The signs were provided by Tursa, the major sponsor of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

President of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast, Wilson Cregan, proudly accepted the signs from Lena Banstschikow, Tursa's marketing and media manager, at the Byron Bay Junior carnival last week.

The signs will be placed at the entrance of patrolled beaches by lifesavers to inform people of the conditions of the day, from rips and currents, stingers and dangerous marine animals.

Mr Cregan said the beach was a great way to have fun and cool off in the warmer weather, but it can be very dangerous and unpredictable.

He reminded people to always swim between the flags and listen to the lifesavers.

Wilson Cregan accepting the new signs from Lena Banstschikow in Byron on Sunday.
Wilson Cregan accepting the new signs from Lena Banstschikow in Byron on Sunday.

Wilson Cregan thanked TURSA for their ongoing sponsorship and support of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

Lismore Northern Star
No new cops for Lismore, Ballina, Casino areas

No new cops for Lismore, Ballina, Casino areas

BUT the Tweed-Byron area will get five new officers from the latest NSW Police force graduate allocations.

Lismore Square's $90m expansion could be back on the table

Lismore Square Shopping Centre.

Councillors have been "inundated” by supporters of the expansion

Explained: How to cash in on your drink containers

BRIGHT YOUNG THING: Layla Griffiths, 3, of Goonellabah, returns plastic bottles to Lismore's reverse vending machine in order to raise money for her piggy bank.

One of the first container deposit machines opens for business

Christmas carols 2017: Where and when they are on

CAROLS: At Carols by the Sea 2014 in Byron Bay were Brylee Paskins, Allarah Paskins and Xion Jarvis.

What is your favourite carol?

Local Partners