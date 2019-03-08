Making a new Dreamland in Bangalow

REPRISE: Norpa is re-imagining Dreamland as part of its 2019 season.

BANGALOW is the new location for the latest production of Dreamland by NORPA.

Directed and devised by NORPA Artistic Director Julian Louis with writer Janis Balodis and a multi-talented cast, Dreamland was initially developed in 2016 in association with Arts Northern Rivers' If these Halls Could Talk project, and became a hit show with more than 1800 spectators in Eureka.

Mr Louis said Bangalow A&I Hall is central to many events, and Dreamland places the audience in varied 'country life' experiences.

"The stories we gathered from the community around these halls make up the content of the show," he said.

"(They) have then been fictionalised with some creative licence, which makes for a funny and at times very moving experience."

The show begins with a man entering the hall at night to book it for an end-of-year soccer club celebration from the hall committee.

But as their questions delve deeper, the ghosts of the past and memories of the hall awaken and play out in-front of our protagonist.

Actors Toni Scanlon, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Kirk Page have all come back to reprise their characters.

The director said the Bangalow venue was larger and needed a design to compliment the hall's atmosphere.

"We are putting more into the design, with some projection and increased sound and lighting effects, to increase the magic and imagery in the work," he said.

Actor and singer Kirk Page will sing songs from swinging numbers of the 1950s to today, all with the word 'dream' in them, Louis said.

"This character's story is being fleshed out for our new season in Bangalow," he explained.

"We think it is important to include an indigenous perspective of these dance halls and perhaps shed some light on the inherent racism of our shared past. We aim for this to be powerful, reflective but also done with wit and humour."