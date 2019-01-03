'Making money off people's misery': call to dob in dealers

The Dob in a Dealer campaign has returned to police districts across NSW.

SUSPICIOUS about what's going on at the neighbour's house?

The statewide Dob in a Dealer campaign will be launched for Lismore with a face-to-face opportunity with police tomorrow morning.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said methamphetamine, or ice, was of particular concern to local officers and would be targeted in the local version of the initiative.

"We have really grave concerns about the level of drug activity particularly with ice and the dealing of ice within this community,” Insp Lindsay said.

"I think there is a real groundswell of sentiment within this community that is anti-ice.”

He hoped that sentiment would lead to residents being keen to help police in identifying dealers and producers of the drug.

"Most people are now personally aware of people (for whom) ice has destroyed their lives,” he said.

"They're sick and tired of these dealers that are making money off other people's misery.”

Insp Lindsay said clandestine labs, often in residential areas, were highly dangerous and toxic.

He said people coming and going at strange hours and unusual odours were among the red flags people should look for and information from the public had led to successful investigations.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen, who launched the campaign in Murwillumbah this morning, said drugs were of particular concern to the community where they were seriously impacting people's lives.

"Our officers see the impact of illicit drugs in the community on a daily basis and police, together with the community, want it to stop,” he said.

"Members of the public should not feel bad about dobbing in drug dealers as they do not care about you or your family.

"They do not care if people become addicted, commit crimes to feed their habit, or overdose and die - they only care about the money they can make.”

The Dob in a Dealer campaign's Lismore event, where you can speak to police about the initiative, will be held at Lismore Transit Centre in Molesworth St in Lismore at 10.30am tomorrow, January 4.

There will be a coffee cart available at the event.

You can provide anonymous information about suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.