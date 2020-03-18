Making grant and loan access easier for fire impacted

TAKEAWAY INFORMATION

WHAT THEY SAID

"WE'RE hear to listen and to understand."

National Bushfire Recovery Agency representatives were in Casino to speak with small business owners.

Straight talker Major General Andrew Hocking said the region had seen drought, fire, flood and now coronavirus in what he called a "challenging health environment."

"I'm here to drive change, I'm here to listen" Mr Hocking told the handful of businesses at the Casino RSM Club.

Mr Hocking admitted the government process for grants and loans had been too complex and too slow since the October fires in Richmond Valley.

"We need to formulate policy that is flexible," he said. "We did not get that right in the early days."

The agency wasn't waiting for a Royal Commission to act and support fire impacted business, he said.

"What we did early on, we developed policy to get money into people's hands."

"The policy was rushed, and it needed to be, but it wasn't perfect," Mr Hocking said.

"We need to work out a way to make things simpler, quicker and less constrained."

On offer were small business grants up to $10,000 not only for businesses that been burnt down but for business impacted by tourism decline and other factors. The clincher though was to prove 40% loss of earnings.

Casino Chamber of Business secretary Narelle Oomen said that threshold was too high for many of Casino's businesses and 25% losses more suitable.

Mr Hocking said he would take that information to Canberra.

The government also offered a two-year no interest loan up to $500,000, with concessional interest offered after the first two years and up to ten years to repay the loan.

The more flexible policy made the grant applications low on documentation with a turnaround of one to three weeks.

The clincher on this one was that the money could not be used to consolidate other loans and business debt.

Recovery manager for the North Coast Ross O'Shea said they would sit down face-to-face and help people complete forms and give free business advice.

Short term and long term mental health was an important issue, Mr Hocking said.

"It is not in us to ask for help, it is part of our psychology as a nation."

Lead by example, he told the business owners.

"Put your hand up and say, I need help."

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and general manager Vaughan Macdonald said residents were concerned they would be forgotten with the focus going on the south coast of NSW and Kangaroo Island.

"We are watching this area and trying to support the area as much as we can," Mr Hocking said.

■ Find out more at bushfirerecovery.gov.au