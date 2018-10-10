Menu
Making A Murderer Part Two will premiere on Netflix on October 19. Picture: AP Photo/Morry Gash
TV

First look at Making A Murderer sequel

by Kayla Cobb, Decider
10th Oct 2018 10:10 AM

"IF HE'S guilty, I'll fail." Those are the chilling words from lawyer Kathleen Zellner that close out the first trailer for Making A Murderer Part 2.

Netflix's insanely popular docu-series is back, and in its second season it's taking another stab at answering the questions surrounding what happened to Teresa Halbach, as well as looking into Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey's convictions.

Making A Murderer is a 10-part true crime docu-series directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

The documentary explores the death of Teresa Halbach, a photographer who was brutally murdered in 2005. The prosecution argued that Steven Avery, a man who was spent 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault, and Brendan Dassey, Avery's young nephew, were responsible for the murder.

However, the defence attempted to argue that these two men were framed for the crime by the Manitowoc County police department.

 

His nephew Brendan Dassey was also convicted. Picture: Herald Times Reporter/Eric Young via AP
The docu-series instantly became a major hit for Netflix, prompting fanatic discussions, celebrities tweeting about it, and even a petition to then-president Barack Obama to release the pair.

Almost three years after the first season, Ricciardi and Demos are back for Part 2, which premieres on Netflix on October 19.

Whereas Making A Murderer's first instalment followed the case, Part 2 is more concerned with its aftermath, primarily following the lawyers fighting to overturn Avery and Dassey's convictions.

The original trial showed the legal system at its most fair, this new instalment argues. If there's any chance of releasing Avery and Dassey, these lawyers will have to overturn just about everything.

Leading this uphill battle is Kathleen Zellner, a lawyer known for pursuing wrongful conviction cases. But while it's sorting through legal limitations and court documents, Making A Murderer Part 2 teases that it establishes a clear theory for what may have happened to Halbach.

 

This story was originally published in Decider and is reproduced with permission.

