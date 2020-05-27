Makeover for bridge beauty, highway to be fixed

Glebe Bridge at Coraki is being upgraded.

Bridge beauty

SHE'S a beauty and with a maintenance makeover next month, the heritage listed Glebe Bridge at Coraki will look even better.

The nine-span timber and steel bridge over the Richmond River was built in 1905 and requires regular maintenance.

Transport for NSW will carry out an extensive maintenance program starting on Monday, June 1, including pier strengthening, paint removal and repainting, and river bed protection.

Glebe Bridge will remain open during most of the work, with traffic control measures in place and stoppages of up to 10 minutes.

Much of the work will be carried out below the water line, with limited impacts on motorists.

Bridge closures are expected for two half-days in late June and August, with the community to be advised well in advance once dates are confirmed.

Alternative routes to the north are available, including via Tuckurimba Road-Wyrallah Road to the south, or travelling west via Tatham to South Gundurimba.

Heavy vehicles will be detoured via Woodburn or Casino, adding approximately 25 to 30 minutes travel time.

Work is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Better Bruxner at Mummulgum

MOTORISTS travelling through Mummulgum on the Bruxner Hwy will be impacted by works for the next three months.

Kyogle Council will improve safety on a five kilometre section of the highway, about 28 kilometres west of Casino.

The $700,000 project is funded by the NSW Government's Safer Roads Program.

Work started on Monday and will be carried out between 7am and 6pm, with lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit for the safety of workers and motorists.

Find out more

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.