Make your cuppa count

ONE in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.

This week, people across Northern NSW will be gathering together to mark the official week of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and help raise vital funds for Cancer Council NSW.

Now in its 24th year, Cancer Council NSW hopes to recruit 11,100 morning tea hosts and raise over $4.9 million across the state.

Cancer Council NSW has launched the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Cookbook, with 29 recipes, available for free online at www.cancercouncil.com.au/abmt-cookbook-2017.

Local host Evelyn Fox knows just how important Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is for people affected by cancer.

"We all know this hideous disease has touched nearly all families in our community. The Cherry Street Ladies Bowling Club participate in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea... this event shows the unity we share as a community in the fight for a cure to save lives".

Sarah Royall at Cancer Council NSW's Northern NSW office said one Australian is diagnosed with cancer approximately every 5 minutes.

"$15 allows Cancer Council to provide information on treatments, practical advice and emotional support to cancer patients and their families. $50 makes sure there's a cancer nurse available on 13 11 20 to offer information and support to callers," she said.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea helps fund unique cancer support services like Cancer Council's 13 11 20 Information and Support service and the new online community, where people affected by cancer can share their experiences with others, transport to treatment Services and our face to face Cancer Council information & support service located in treatment facilities.

Get involved in an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and host a tea in June by visiting www.biggestmorningtea.com.au or by calling 1300 65 65 85.