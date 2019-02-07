Make the trek to the Tenterfield show

BARREL OF LAUGHS: The Crackup Sisters will perform at the Tenterfield Show on February 8-9.

FANCY plenty of family fun and entertainment while raising money for drought relief programs?

Then get along to Tenterfield this Friday for the town's annual agricultural show.

The action kicks off at 7am with cattle dog trials in the main arena, and ends Saturday night with the hard-hitting fun of a demolition derby featuring $850 worth of prizes.

The show includes everyone's favourite events such as a rodeo, pet parade and a stunning fireworks display on Friday night.

There are bar and barbecue facilities available, and enjoy the sheep dog trials, the dog show, post ripping and chainsaw competition, wool judging, showjumping and other ring events.

There are plenty of free activities for children, including a bucking bullride and climbing wall, as well as the popular and educational Reptile World team and the jaw-dropping BackTrack dog jumping demonstration.

The Crackup Sisters will keep the crowd laughing with performances full of comedy, whipcracking and acrobatics.

The 2019 show will also welcome the inaugural Farmer Challenge to the schedule.

The challenge will see teams of six compete for $1000 prizemoney. They will have to tie down a load, do some whipcracking, billy boiling, fencing, bale rolling, wheel changing and hay stacking, before finishing with a hot beer and a cold pie.

Entry to the Tenterfield Show is by gold coin donation, with all money raised going to helping drought-affected farmers and communities.

More information can be found on the show website www.tenterfieldshow.org.au