Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
News

‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 8:25 AM

THE NSW State Emergency Service is urging people in Lismore to “make the safe decision”.

People in and around the CBD have this morning been receiving a text message alert warning them floodwater is still present in low lying areas of Lismore.

“An alert message has been sent out by the NSW SES this morning to warn people of the dangers of flood water which still remains in low lying areas of Lismore,” the organisation said in a statement.

SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.

“Lismore and surrounding Northern NSW towns experienced flash flooding due to heavy rain throughout Wednesday afternoon.

“The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting further unsettled weather over coming days that could further deteriorate local road conditions.

“With the holiday season now underway, planning your daily travels whether local or on holidays is vital to you and your family’s safety.”

More to come.

lismore flood northern rivers flood northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

        Premium Content Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

        News It has been a double whammy for the tiny community over the past 12 months.

        • 17th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
        Qld makes border decision after NSW case

        Premium Content Qld makes border decision after NSW case

        News A new case in NSW has made family and friends nervous

        Nicole Kidman’s TV production caught up in wild weather

        Premium Content Nicole Kidman’s TV production caught up in wild weather

        News The cast and crew of Nine Perfect Strangers were due to shoot in a Byron village...

        Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        Premium Content Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        News TWO towns’ court listings have been affected by the severe weather.