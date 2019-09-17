Not recycling right? Council won't collect your bin

NOW is the time to double-check what you are putting in what bin in Ballina Shire urban areas.

As part of the regional Recycle Right campaign, Ballina Shire Council staff will be checking kerbside recycling and organics bins in the coming months for incorrect items in what is dubbed the Lift the Lid Audit Program.

Council's waste education officer, Samala Heart, said the program is designed to provide "direct education and feedback to residents who may be confused or require extra assistance to recycle right.".

But, she said if a bin is badly contaminated -- it's got the wrong stuff in it -- it won't be collected.

"We already use this process for a range of bin challenges such as bins that are too heavy or overflowing, face the wrong direction or if not enough space is provided between bins," she said.

"For badly contaminated bins, the resident will be required to sort the bin's contents to remove the contaminating items, and either transport the bin to the Ballina Waste Management Centre or re-present it for the next collection day.

"It is important that we all do our bit to recycle right.

"Too many incorrect items can send an entire truckload of recycling or organics to landfill, which has significant environmental and financial impacts.

"Residents can help by knowing what goes in each bin and by keeping incorrect items out of recycling and organics bins.

"We ask residents to please remove lids smaller than a credit card and rinse bottles, cans and containers before putting them in the recycling bin.

"Please do not put plastic, biodegradable or degradable bags or items into the recycling or organics bin as they contaminate both waste streams."

If there is minor contamination, information will be provided to the residence on what the incorrect item is and where it should go instead.

To find out more, refer to the new kerbside bin stickers and Recycle Right magnet (if they have arrived in your location), go to ballina.nsw.gov.au/liftthelid or phone council on 1300 864444.