Make it mandatory to use technology to stop crashes: OPINION

David Kirkpatrick
by

THE technology to stop trucks potentially crashing into cars and cars crashing into trucks is with us, but perhaps we need to make it mandatory on all new vehicles.

Auto emergency braking is an alert that warns a driver of an imminent crash and helps them use the maximum braking capacity of the car.

The system will independently brake if the situation becomes critical and no human response is necessary.

If technology can be employed to reduce the risk of serious crashes and reduce the death toll then I am all for it.

I know there are some out there who may think you can't trust technology to work all that time. But how fail safe are fellow drivers?

