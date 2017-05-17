Make 'em smile and laugh

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The moke Brenda Armfield drives to promote events in Casino.

BRENDA Armfield loves her lime-green mini-moke.

But not as much as she loves Casino.

She spends days getting the moke ready to parade the streets of Casino spruiking Beef Week and other community events.

She is not paid for her time or the money she spends on the thousands of balloons she uses to decorate the moke and give to children.

"I do what comes naturally,” Brenda said.

The energetic 72-year-old gets out the loud hailer and uses her big voice to make people smile, laugh and love Casino.

She tells the story of the man whose son was burnt in an accident. The little boy wanted to leave hospital to see "the lady in the moke”.

When Brenda spotted them, she climbed out the moke and gave the boy a blue balloon.

"I give the balloons with love,” she said.

"I believe balloons and streamers are one of the most happiest things.”

And she means it. Yet behind her smile is a sensitivity, her voice is vulnerable when she speaks about the brain infection that struck her down in 1992.

In a coma for three months, it was getting back in the moke that spurred her on.

It was a long road to recovery as she learnt to walk and talk again.

No one knew she couldn't walk when she sat back in the moke for the first time after her encephalitis attack.

She put on a smile and did what she loved doing most - making people happy.

Her husband Warren has been by her side since they met in school. He helps make the props for the moke including the hat, the boot and the cut-outs of Sir Loin, Pauline Porterhouse and Mr T-Bone.

"He supports me 110%,” Brenda said.

"He doesn't like driving the moke, he gets embarrassed. But there is nothing he won't do to keep the moke on the road.”

Her dedication to the town where she was born and schooled is unwavering.