Make a difference and buy one extra present

Casino ANZ staff arrange the presents under the Christmas Tree donated by the public for fire affected children to be distributed by Our Two Hands.

MAKE a difference to someone’s Christmas this year.

Christmas will be tough for those families who lost their homes or their houses were damaged in the bushfires.

Our Two Hands charity based in Casino wants to help.

“Together we can and will restore some Christmas spirit and we want more than anything to bring a smile to the children's faces that have been affected by these monstrous fires,” Our Two Hands’ Bianca Bowman said.

A gift tree at the ANZ Bank in Walker St, Casino is where you can leave a presents for a child.

Bank staff will help with wrapping the present and marking the age and gender of the child.

Our Two Hands will ensure the present get to their destination.

“We cannot thank you enough for you ongoing support and enabling us to make the small differences that we can,” Our Two Hands said.

“We are committed to continuing our support for the Busbys Flat / Rappville fires and are not going anywhere until we have helped all that we can.”

Our Two Hands is also sourcing Christmas trees for families who are fire affected.

DONATE AND CONTACT

Bianca, James and Crew.

ourtwohands2470@gmail.com

Our Two Hands

Comm bank

BSB: 062519

ACCOUNT: 10259771