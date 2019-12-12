Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino ANZ staff arrange the presents under the Christmas Tree donated by the public for fire affected children to be distributed by Our Two Hands.
Casino ANZ staff arrange the presents under the Christmas Tree donated by the public for fire affected children to be distributed by Our Two Hands.
News

Make a difference and buy one extra present

Susanna Freymark
12th Dec 2019 11:59 AM

MAKE a difference to someone’s Christmas this year.

Christmas will be tough for those families who lost their homes or their houses were damaged in the bushfires.

Our Two Hands charity based in Casino wants to help.

“Together we can and will restore some Christmas spirit and we want more than anything to bring a smile to the children's faces that have been affected by these monstrous fires,” Our Two Hands’ Bianca Bowman said.

A gift tree at the ANZ Bank in Walker St, Casino is where you can leave a presents for a child.

Bank staff will help with wrapping the present and marking the age and gender of the child.

Our Two Hands will ensure the present get to their destination.

“We cannot thank you enough for you ongoing support and enabling us to make the small differences that we can,” Our Two Hands said.

“We are committed to continuing our support for the Busbys Flat / Rappville fires and are not going anywhere until we have helped all that we can.”

Our Two Hands is also sourcing Christmas trees for families who are fire affected.

DONATE AND CONTACT

Bianca, James and Crew.

ourtwohands2470@gmail.com

Our Two Hands

Comm bank

BSB: 062519

ACCOUNT: 10259771

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government is ‘worst neighbour in a fire’, says Hurford boss

        premium_icon Government is ‘worst neighbour in a fire’, says Hurford boss

        Politics “With any other neighbour, you look after your side and they look after theirs, but that’s not how it works with the government”.

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        Four of the Northern Rivers’ most wanted arrested

        premium_icon Four of the Northern Rivers’ most wanted arrested

        News POLICE will be out today looking for more people who are wanted or have outstanding...

        New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        premium_icon New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        News A piece of Italy and Melbourne at a North Coast beachside village