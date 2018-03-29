Major win for Lismore driver after string of near misses

AFTER three seasons of trying, Mason Cattell managed to clinch his maiden wingless sprints feature-race win, which took place at Grafton Speedway in a recent Driver to America Series round.

Leading up to his breakthrough feature-race victory, the Lismore resident had this season been in good form, which has seen him appear on the podium in minor positions on three occasions.

"This first win has made the past trials and tribulations worth it, and we've now proven that we can really run with the front-running guys,” the 23-year-old racer said.

"It's always important to qualify well at Grafton, as it's a track where you really need to focus on the next corner because if you don't you can end up in the fence.

"I really enjoy the challenge of racing there and it was great to achieve my first feature-race win there.”

On the back of a win and two third place finishes in his earlier heat races, Cattell headed into the 15-lap feature-race as the highest point scorer and therefore started from pole position.

Now in his third wingless sprints season, Cattell began his closer involvement with speedway by pit crewing for Ray Eggins from the V8 Dirt Modified class.

After doing so for about seven years, he made the stop into the driver's seat and purchased a chassis from a sprintcar racer, along with additional parts and accessories bought from a car that was advertised in the newspaper.

Cattell's first season was less than ideal, and as a result he and the team struggled with engine issues for the bulk of the season. It was at that point, after Cattell battled with engine woes, that he started to question his involvement in the sport.

However, in his second season armed with a more reliable engine, he managed to finish on the podium in minor positions on a few occasions. In what was a positive finish to his second season, he ended up third in the final Driver to America Series point standings.

For the remainder of this season, Cattell plans to focus on the remaining Driver to America Series rounds, where he is hoping to continue his front-running form and remain in the hunt for the point standings battle.

Cattell would like to thank Mark and Shelly Connolly from Connolly Key Joint and South Lismore Automotive for their 2017-18 season support. Special thanks must go to Amy (girlfriend), Cameron (brother) and Sam (friend) for their help at every race meeting, along with Ray Eggins for his ongoing support and guidance.

To find out more about Cattell, Like the team on Facebook by searching Mason Cattell Racing.