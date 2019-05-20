Major upgrades under way at art gallery

THE Lone Goat Gallery has closed for a complete refit from May 16 to June 13.

Major upgrades planned for the gallery will including changes to lighting, floors, signage, equipment and a fresh lick of paint for the space.

The funding for the refit, a total of $106,946, came via the NSW Government's Stronger Country Community Fund, announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin last February.

Lone Goat Gallery opened in 2013, staging more than 105 exhibitions since, which have been seen by more than 12,000 visitors annually.

At the time of the announcement, gallerist Andrew McDonald celebrated the funding.

"Lone Goat Gallery has grown rapidly over the last two years, and is experiencing record visitation and interest. Visual arts in the region is certainly flourishing right now, and the funding will enable the gallery to improve presentation to best practice standards,” he said.

The space will be reopening on June 14 with shows by Marty Baptist and Lee Ralph.