Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council has completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.
Council has completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.
Council News

Major upgrade of causeway a 'huge win for community'

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE days of residents being flooded in after extended rain could be over after council completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.

The new work includes a safer road alignment with improved sight distance on the causeway approaches, a passing lane at the Pocket Road intersection, as well as new landscaping, a bus bay, parking and other safety improvements at the Main Arm village.

This $1.48 million major project was jointly funded by the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program ($570,000) with Byron Shire Council providing ($910,000).

"The previous culvert was a single lane creek crossing in poor condition and now it has now been totally transformed into a significantly safer, stronger and higher two lane causeway that will provide innumerable ongoing benefits to the local community,” Council's Director of Infrastructure, Phil Holloway said.

"The days of residents being flooded in every time there's prolonged rain have been greatly reduced, with the new concrete box culvert structure being two metres higher and designed to withstand a one in 10-year flood event.

"The new dual lane road approaches are also a vast improvement on what the Main Arm community has lived with over the decades and provide greatly increased and welcomed road safety for around 900 vehicles that use the causeway each day,” he said.

Additionally, council worked closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries to ensure the new structure was fish-friendly.

"We are very pleased to be delivering this exciting major project on time and within the budget - it will be a terrific asset for the community for decades to come,” Mr Holloway said.

blindmouth creek byron shire council main arm northern rivers council northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment THEY could be straight out of a fantasy tale, but they'll be commonly spotted along the coast.

    Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    premium_icon Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    Environment There may be no other option but to close down this facility

    Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    premium_icon Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    Music Exclusive interview: "We never expected it to be this great"

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Local Partners