Major upgrade of causeway a 'huge win for community'

Council has completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.

Council has completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.

THE days of residents being flooded in after extended rain could be over after council completed major works on a brand new two lane causeway over Main Arm's Blindmouth Creek on Main Arm Road.

The new work includes a safer road alignment with improved sight distance on the causeway approaches, a passing lane at the Pocket Road intersection, as well as new landscaping, a bus bay, parking and other safety improvements at the Main Arm village.

This $1.48 million major project was jointly funded by the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program ($570,000) with Byron Shire Council providing ($910,000).

"The previous culvert was a single lane creek crossing in poor condition and now it has now been totally transformed into a significantly safer, stronger and higher two lane causeway that will provide innumerable ongoing benefits to the local community,” Council's Director of Infrastructure, Phil Holloway said.

"The days of residents being flooded in every time there's prolonged rain have been greatly reduced, with the new concrete box culvert structure being two metres higher and designed to withstand a one in 10-year flood event.

"The new dual lane road approaches are also a vast improvement on what the Main Arm community has lived with over the decades and provide greatly increased and welcomed road safety for around 900 vehicles that use the causeway each day,” he said.

Additionally, council worked closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries to ensure the new structure was fish-friendly.

"We are very pleased to be delivering this exciting major project on time and within the budget - it will be a terrific asset for the community for decades to come,” Mr Holloway said.