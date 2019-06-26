Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

logan traffic

Top Stories

    Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    premium_icon Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    News THE RMS is in the process of contacting subcontractors and suppliers.

    Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    premium_icon Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    Council News "I'm going to be more aggressive than usual”

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released

    Lismore pub gets new owners after unexpected closure

    premium_icon Lismore pub gets new owners after unexpected closure

    Business The popular venue looks set to reopen