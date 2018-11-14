Major revamp of park one step closer

IT'S all steam ahead for Byron Bay's Railway Park Revitalisation.

The Byron Shire Council has called for tenders for this major project to be submitted by December 14.

Byron Shire Council is planning to revitalise Railway Park. Contributed

The council's director infrastructure services Phil Holloway is pleased the project is moving ahead with construction and earthworks set to "begin in the first quarter of 2019”.

The park will receive new landscaping, park furniture, bespoke nature-based play equipment, and lighting and will connect with the town centre with the Community and Visitors Centres.

When completed the revitalised park will "bring the area to life so that it can become a space the community is proud of and an attraction in its own right,” Mr Holloway said.

The park revitalisation is part of the larger Railway Precinct project, that will transform the unused rail corridor and associated space into an open green community space, with the car park, roads getting upgrades and transport interchange.