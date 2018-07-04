Menu
Citimark's plans for the next stafe if Sea Haven
Business

Major residential development to go ahead on Capricorn Coast

by Christine Mckee
4th Jul 2018 12:15 AM
LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has deviated from its planning scheme to approve a 199-lot development, expanding the existing 88 lots at Sea Haven Estate.

Five separate applications for stages 4b-9 were debated at yesterday's council meeting.

Development assessment co-ordinator, Erin McCabe explained how the site on Havenwood Drive in Taroomball was zoned rural but had been identified as urban and new urban land, allowing the Council to approve the development cognisant of the new planning scheme emerging community zoning.

"The site forms a key urban development link, which in the future will connect the localities of Taranganba, Taroomball and Lammermoor," she said.

"The development is a logical extension to the existing Sea Haven Estate, consistent with the surrounding locality and the expectations of the emerging community zone.

"Therefore we are able to support the application."

Councillors unanimously approved the application seeing it as progress in the shire.

Deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton said it was good to see the development move forward.

"We've seen continued growth on the Capricorn Coast and this is the next stage," he said.

